State lawmakers face more major issues at the state capital

The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s been a busy first couple of weeks for the State Legislature. The Senate passes a medical marijuana bill while the House passed an income tax elimination bill.

Both chambers introduced separate proposals for a teacher pay raise, with the House passing their bill. There’s still a lot of work to be done by the lawmakers, including the controversial medical marijuana bill, now to spend federal COVID relief funds and vaccines.

”There’s going to be some vaccine issues,” said Representative Billy Adam Calvert from District 83. “I introduced the vaccine bill this year. It limits government organizations to receive state money from mandating a vaccine. Vaccines is probably one of the biggest issues I heard in this off session.”

“It won’t allow any state entity to require a vaccine or proof of vaccination,” said Representative Jeff Tate from District 33. “That could be if you’re wanting to be a sub contractor, a teacher, a nurse, or if you want to go watch a ball game. It also doesn’t allow the COVID 19 vaccine to be a part of those requirements for children to go to school.”

The current work session for state lawmakers runs through April 3rd.

