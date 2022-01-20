UWA men’s basketball beats Montevallo; Women lose close game on the road

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers men’s team beat the Montevallo Falcons 65 to 51, while the women lose 78 to 61 on the road.

For the women’s team, Tazsa Garrett-Hammett stuffed the stat sheet with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bria Dent records her eight double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers started a comeback with a 6-0 run to bring the deficit within three. However, in the final stretch the Falcons went on a 20-6 run to shut the door on the Tigers comeback.

The Tigers now drop to 11-5 on the season and it also brings them to 5-3 in GSC play.

The men’s team won their game and continue their win streak. Robert Davis led the way for UWA with 17 points. The Tigers had four total players reach double figures with Shardarrion Allen and Te Smith scoring 13 points each, and Justin Allison recorded 10 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Defense for the Tigers made a statement as they scored 22 points on Montevallo’s 18 turnovers and held the Falcons to just three points on 10 turnovers.

West Alabama will now have a week off before returning back home to face Union University. UWA has yet to lose at home this season.

