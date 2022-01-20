Wind makes cold temps “feel” colder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wind chill is how cold it feels to you when you’re outside because of the wind. We are currently dealing with some colder temperatures, and the wind is adding an extra bite to the air. Our bodies lose heat through a process called convection...which is the air molecules carrying away our heat. When the wind is calm, an insulation of heat is able to develop around our body because the wind is not blowing it away. So, it will feel like the actual temperature while you’re outside.

You throw in some wind, things will change. When it’s windy, the moving air breaks up the insulating warm layer around us. This means that it feels colder to us as that heat is carried away. So, a 20 mph wind with a temperature of 20 degrees will make it feel like it’s only four degrees...very cold.

Unfortunately, lower wind chill values are in our forecast as we head into the start of our Friday. We’re expecting temps to be into the mid-upper 20s tonight, and we’re going to have winds around 10-15mph sustained. That’s going to give us wind chills in the teens. So, if you’re going to be out tonight and/or early Friday morning, then dress in layers! Wear the hat, the gloves, and the scarf because you don’t want to have too much in terms of exposed skin. Limit your outside time in this cold if you can, and always use a safe heating method. Especially in terms of space heaters, keep them away from anything flammable. Also, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets. So, let them stay inside. Last, but not least, check in on the elderly to make sure they have proper heat & making it ok in the cold. Stay warm!

