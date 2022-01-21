Bitter cold hangs on through the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll stay dry for the remainder of Thursday. We turn brutally cold overnight into Friday with temperatures falling into the middle 20′s. Cloud cover will keep us from dropping any further for tonight. We keep the clouds for Friday, but they begin to clear out as we get into the evening hours. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for the afternoon high.

The clouds moving out will set us up for some dangerously cold nights for the weekend with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and the lower 20′s. We remain dry for Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the lower 50′s and upper 40′s, thanks to mostly sunny skies,despite the brutal nighttime temperatures.

A brief warm-up begins for Monday with temperatures reaching into the middle 50′s with mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall returns for late Monday night into Tuesday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20′s. We keep mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday as well with temperatures topping out in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s, overnight lows stabilize into the lower and middle 30′s.

