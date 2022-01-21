Coldest temps of the season on the way, and radiational cooling plays a role

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cold weather is the big story in terms of our weather. Since yesterday, the wind has played a frigid role in making it “feel” much colder than the actual temperatures. However, the winds will relax through the night and skies clear...but the chill won’t ease up. Actually, we’re expecting the coldest air of the season, thus far, courtesy of something known as Radiational Cooling.

Not wind chill, but actual temps will fall into the teens or low 20s tonight. We’ve had clouds since yesterday, which act like a blanket at night...keeping temperatures from falling as low as they would fall if we had a clear sky. The wind made it feel colder, but the actual temps stayed in upper 20s last night through this morning because the clouds trapped the heat & re-emitted it back towards the surface.

But, again, tonight, we’re expecting a clear sky. Plus the winds will be lighter. So, under those conditions, the heat is allowed to escape out to space without any obstacles...known as “maximum” radiational cooling.

So, tonight, actual temps will fall between the range of upper teens and low 20s which will be the lowest temps we’ve had in Meridian since last February. This type of cold can make your pipes burst if they’re not protected. So, cover any exposed pipes, and let the faucets drip. Also, if you have to go outside in this cold, limit your time and bundle up. Keep space heaters away from anything flammable, and let the pets stay inside. Also, check in on the elderly because we do have some cold nights/mornings ahead.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.