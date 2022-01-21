Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves in the Lobby of Life Church Meridian
Local church burglarized
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Remote education
MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning
Damien Winslow Washam, 23, walked with his head bowed and didn’t speak as he was taken from the...
Alabama man accused of killing mother, injuring 2 other relatives with sword, sheriff’s office says
B&T Curb Store in Shubuta burned Wednesday morning.
Shubuta store catches fire again

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Miss. representative backs bill sending fentanyl smugglers to jail for life