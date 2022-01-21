Dr. George Thomas 2020 goals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 1 City councilman Dr. George Thomas is revealing his goals for this year. This is the last member of the council to share their plans.

Dr. Thomas is looking forward to seeing improvements in economic development in the city of Meridian. Thomas said he has been working for the city for decades. He has seen Meridian develop in many ways. He tells WTOK News 11 that he is excited to see what new grocery store will be at the old Vail Market in North Hills.

“For the city, we want to continue the total development of the total city. We hope to have more economic development in the North Meridian area. We hope to do more paving in the North Meridian area. The residential area will be developed more in North Meridian. There is a lot of projects there. North Hills Street hopes to continue that economic development closes the area. It is a big area with a lot of economic development,” said Dr. Thomas.

Dr. Thomas said the council is continually monitoring the budget so they can make Meridian attractive for companies to create jobs here.

