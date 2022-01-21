Advertisement

East Mississippi Animal Rescue to host Bingo Night

Hosting fundraiser to get familiar with the community
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Animal Rescue is hosting a Bingo Night on Saturday, January, 22nd.

The event will being at six Saturday evening and last until nine and it will take place at the Meridian Moose Lodge located at 7405 Old Highway 80.

The night is being used as a way to show the community all that they EMAR does and how many animals they have helped.

Money raised at tomorrow evening’s event will go towards veterinary bills, medications, and anything else in-between for the animals housed in the shelter.

Entry into the event is free of charge.

