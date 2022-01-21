ECCC Lady Warriors take down Lady Bulldogs 58-55

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The ECCC Lady Warriors basketball team beat the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs 58-55 on Thursday in Juco action.

Myeisha Scott put up another double-double as she led the way for the Warriors with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Wynter Taylor finished with nine points and rebounds. Defensively Shemaiah Smith dominated for the Warriors with four blocks.

East Central set the tone early in the game as they only allowed the Bulldogs to score seven points and they had to play from behind the rest of the game. The Bulldogs ended up getting a comeback going, but East Central turned things around with a 7-1 run, which gave them a 54-49 lead before taking the win.

The Lady Warriors improve to 7-6 overall and 3-3 in MACCC play. This win brings East Central’s win streak to three.

ECCC is on the road on Monday, January 24, as the team travels to Senatobia to take on the Northwest Lady Rangers for just the third time in the last 10 years.

