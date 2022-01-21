Friday’s word of the day: FRIGID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It is definitely cold outside. We’re behind a cold front, and northerly winds are ushering in some of the coldest air of the season which you’ll really feel tonight. However, today, clouds and wind will lead to below average highs barely hitting 40 degrees which will be close to 20-degrees below average. Plus, the wind will make it feel like it’s below freezing throughout the day. Wind chills are in the teens this morning, they’ll be in the upper 20s by Midday, and they’ll hover near the freezing mark this afternoon. If you go outside: Dress in layers, wear a very warm coat, cover hands and your head. At home, keep space heaters away from anything flammable.

Tonight, the coldest air of the season settles in with actual lows dropping into the low 20s tonight under a clear sky with lighter winds. This type of cold can burst your pipes. So, cover up any exposed pipes, and let the faucets drip . Saturday, highs will climb into the low 40s, but it’ll still be rough 10-degrees below the average. Protect your pipes again Saturday night due to another round of low 20s leading into Sunday morning. However, sunshine will help highs reach the low 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday, temps will finally get back up to around the norm with upper 60s. However, this won’t last long because our next system moves in by Monday night leading into Tuesday morning. It’s looking like a rain event, but another dose of cold air does move in behind the system. So, temps will drop back into the 20s by Thursday morning.

Stay Warm!

