Man found passed out, arrested for drugs

Anthony Q. Weir charged with possession of meth.
Anthony Q. Weir charged with possession of meth.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested on meth charges in Lauderdale County.

Deputies were investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 145 when they discovered Anthony Quinn Weir passed out behind the wheel with the engine running.

When deputies woke him up, they discovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Weir is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His bond is $75,000.

