Medical marijuana will be on agenda for lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -

Week three of the state legislative session has wrapped up in Jackson with no real movement on the medical marijuana issue.

However, the measure is sure to see quite a bit of debate in the coming weeks. The state supreme court shot down a vote of the people to create a Mississippi medical marijuana program last year.

”I think we will be sensitive to what the people have voted on and want,” said Representative Scott Bounds of District 44. “Whether it will be exactly what they voted on? Probably not. But I think we will have a medical marijuana program that should...I think that Mississippians, those that want it, they can embrace it. We’ve still got work to do on it.”

Legislators are now working on drafts with a lot of debate centered on how much marijuana patients would be allowed to receive.

