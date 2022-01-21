Advertisement

Meridian church burglarized for second time this week

Cross in the storage room of Life Church Meridian.
Cross in the storage room of Life Church Meridian.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Just five hours after WTOK ran a story on a Sunday burglary at Life Church Meridian, thieves were steal again.

They entered through an outside wall again, but, used a hole to open a locked door.

The thieves stole whatever they left behind on Sunday, ransacking the church’s storage, yet again.

Senior Pastor Gary Morris estimates that $5,000 worth of goods has been stolen, but that number is likely to climb once final inventories are taken.

“It’s sickening for them to think or to know that this is what we’ve invested in,” Morris said. “This is what we use on a regular basis and now we feel violated.”

Morris said yesterday that the hearts of man needs to change in his interview, but changes in the city need to happen too.

“Those that are on the force are doing a great job and I think they are doing everything that they can, I think our political leaders have got to step up and let’s put our money where our mouth is and do something to take care of this crime in this city,” Morris said.

if you have any information on either of these crimes, call Meridian Police or Crimestoppers.

