Graveside services for Mr. Thomas E Quinn, Sr. will begin at 11:00 am Monday, January 24, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, MS with the Reverend Kenneth Owen officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Thomas E Quinn, Sr., 79, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Quinn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Gadsden, Alabama. He was a graduate of Meridian High School, class of 1960. Mr. Quinn worked in the Chamber of Commerce business for over 50 years, retiring as president of the Gadsden area Chamber in 2012 where organizing Riverfest, a community music festival was his passion for 17 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air National Guard. He was active in the Rotary Club for a number of years, serving as president for two years. Mr. Quinn was also an avid tennis player.

Mr. Quinn is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Denton Quinn; his children, Shawn Quinn Carraher, Dr. Thomas E Quinn Jr. (Anna), and Brian M. Quinn (Julie). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brandon Scoggins, Thomas Quinn III, John Quinn, Emily Quinn, Katherine Quinn, Lillian Quinn, Callie Carraher and Mary Denton Quinn, and his brothers William Sherman Quinn II, Joseph Patrick Quinn, and Richard Anthony Quinn, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Sherman and Nora Lorraine Bruner Quinn, and his infant son, Christopher Anthony Quinn.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721