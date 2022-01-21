Advertisement

Raiders sweep Patriots at home in Division Play

Aryah Grace led the way with a double-double of 30 points and 18 rebounds.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders beat the Winston Academy Patriots, with the girls team winning 68-32, while the boys win 63-36.

The Lady Raiders played an incredible game as Aryah Grace led the way with a double-double of 30 points and 18 rebounds. Sarah Dudley Reed added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Lamar’s defense was in lockdown mode as they took advantage of turnovers to get them the win.

The boys started the game off red hot with an 8-0 run to start the first quarter. The Patriots would keep it close at the end of the first, but the Raiders would prove to be too much and came away with the win.

Both teams will take this win and get ready for a road game against East Ranking on Friday, January 21st.

