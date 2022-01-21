Advertisement

Shooting near MSU campus leaves two hospitalized

(Unsplash)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are recovering at a North Mississippi hospital this morning after a shooting at an apartment complex near Mississippi State.

We’re told a Maroon Alert went out around 7 p.m. Thursday, and a suspect was heading toward the campus after the shooting.

A Maroon Alert is Mississippi State University’s emergency notification system.

It reportedly happened at the Chadwick Apartments, where two victims were injured.

Witnesses say the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

“We heard around four shots. We were just kind of talking in the room. And at that point, we hopped up, turned out the lights, and we got doors like the doors got curious and went to the window,” Taylor Barr said.

“We locked the doors as soon as we saw a group of people run by and attempt to pile into a car, and I heard them say ‘Hey, don’t leave him, get that guy.’ They picked a guy off the ground, piled into the car, and then they sped off,” Thomas McBride said.

Right now, an investigation is underway by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

A search continues for the person responsible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves in the Lobby of Life Church Meridian
Local church burglarized
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Cross in the storage room of Life Church Meridian.
Meridian church burglarized for second time this week
Damien Winslow Washam, 23, walked with his head bowed and didn’t speak as he was taken from the...
Alabama man accused of killing mother, injuring 2 other relatives with sword, sheriff’s office says
Remote education
MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Miss. representative backs bill sending fentanyl smugglers to jail for life
WSAZ's Tori Yorgey hit by vehicle during live shot
West Virginia reporter shares story after getting hit by vehicle during live report
A Frigid Friday
Friday’s word of the day: FRIGID