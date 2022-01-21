Advertisement

Temple Theater free film festival

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theater is holding a free Mississippi film show Saturday, where ten different short films will be shown.

In addition to seeing the screenings, the red carpet event will offer the chance to have your picture taken by a professional photographer and have a meet and greet with the cast of the films. Buster Benefield, Josh McDonald, Ronni Ries, and Tia Hall are just to name a few filmmakers that will be at the event.

We spoke with one of the filmmakers that are excited about the show.

“Honestly, it is an honor to even be asked to be a part of it because he reached out to multiple filmmakers. I was one of them that I reached out to – Curtis Everett. I am excited because Mississippi and Meridian, in particular, need things like this. A lot of people don’t know where to start or how to step into this industry. I feel like attending this film festival will be a stepping stone in the right direction towards that,” said filmmaker Tia Hall.

The event is from 6 to 10 Saturday night.

