WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was an eventful live shot for WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey Wednesday night as she was hit by a vehicle on the air during the 11 p.m. newscast.

Yorgey was just getting ready to begin talking when an SUV slammed into the side of her body.

“Oh my God, I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got by a car, but I’m OK, Tim,” said Yorgey during the live shot.

After being hit, you can hear a woman, who Yorgey said was behind the wheel, ask her if she was OK.

“That’s live TV for you, it’s all good. I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that,” she said. “I am so glad I’m OK, you’re OK, you’re OK, we’re all good.”

Yorgey was reporting the weather conditions, and a water main break, along Roxalana Hills Drive in Dunbar at Roxalana Hills Apartments. After the incident, Yorgey reassured the woman behind the wheel, a West Virginia American Water worker nearby, and Tim Irr that she was OK and kept reporting.

She explained that she was on the pavement of the apartment complex -- not actually on the road -- when the incident occurred. She said it happened so quickly that she wasn’t initially aware she had been struck by a vehicle.

Yorgey thanked her “WSAZ family” and the community at large for their love and support.

“I appreciate that,” she said. “I’ve had so many people who’ve reached out to me.”

Yorgey went to the hospital after the incident, and she reports just soreness today.

“My boss took me to the hospital, and I did get checked out. Everything is OK ... I am good, little bit sore but nothing major and no broken bones!”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

