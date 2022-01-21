WTOK-TV NEWS DIRECTOR

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Love that southern sunshine and take time to smell the magnolia blossoms. WTOK-TV needs a News Director in Meridian, Mississippi. We are the number one ABC affiliate in the country who can score a 98 share in severe weather. We are a powerful local voice and journalistic leader in the region. The newscast production plays well above the market size with automation, robotic cameras, and cutting-edge graphics, in support of an award-winning staff.

We want a news leader to lead the development of news content on television, OTT, mobile, and various other platforms. Most importantly, the candidate must aspire to lead a wonderful team of journalists, including veterans and those just starting out, to serve the local community with a continued tradition of excellence with the News 11 brand.

Requirements:

· Manage editorial flow, assigning MMJs for daily coverage.

· Recruit, hire, coach, schedule, & supervise training of news team.

· Review content on all platforms for journalistic balance, maintain integrity.

· Participate with station staff in the development of local issue and event coverage plans.

· Work closely with the staff to distribute content on all platforms.

· Be ready to fill-in for critical positions as needed.

· Manage budgets, work with leadership team to execute station goals.

· Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

· Learn and understand required software and systems (ENPS, Edius, Microsoft Teams, Excel). Strong computer knowledge preferred.

· A self-starter with a proven record of success in leadership, production and distribution of local news, and development of talent.

· Strong leadership skills and excellent news judgment.

· A successful track record utilizing multi-media digital assets maximizing how news is covered and distributed.

· A passion for production and storytelling, combined with an unwavering commitment to journalistic ethics and standards.

· A community-minded spirit and vision to expand the station’s outreach and impact.

START DATE: Feb. 16, 2022

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

