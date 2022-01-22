Advertisement

$25,000 worth of marijuana seized

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said they executed a search warrant at 909 Pecan Avenue in Philadelphia on Thursday in a multi-agency investigation. Tameria Hall was taken into custody and charged with the trafficking of marijuana.

Agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, and Philadelphia Police Department were involved in the drug bust. Police said they seized four pounds of marijuana. Chief Lyons said this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are pending.

