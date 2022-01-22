Advertisement

Frigid temperatures hang around for the weekend

By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds will continue to move out of the area as we go throughout the remainder of Friday. The lack of clouds will lead to a much colder night than even last night with temperatures falling into the lower 20′s. Wind chills will fall to as low as the middle teens by Saturday morning. Sunny skies return for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out in the lower 50′s and upper 40′s both days with both morning lows being in the lower 20′s.

Monday sees more clouds move back into the area with temperatures climbing into the upper 50′s. Rain chances move back through for Monday night where we could see as much as an inch of rain locally. The rain will linger into Tuesday morning before moving out by the afternoon hours, just in time for temperatures to reach towards the lower 50′s.

We dry out for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40′s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30′s for Wednesday morning. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies for Thursday with highs in the lower 50′s after starting off in the middle 20′s. Rain chances bump back up slightly for next Friday.

