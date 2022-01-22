MLK Unity Parade held in Quitman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

People in Quitman gathered in downtown Saturday afternoon for a special event.

The 16th annual Martin Luther King Unity Parade marched down main street with the Greenwood High School Marching Band, fire trucks, and plenty of people celebrating Dr. King’s message. We spoke to one Quitman woman who says that she is proud to be a part of a community that can come together for a great cause.

“I’m just very proud to be a part of this community and to be a part of a community that can come together, everybody comes together just to celebrate Dr. King. His legacy is one that impacts all of us and we’re all blessed just to be here and to be one and to be a part of what’s going on today.”

For more information on upcoming events in Quitman, please visit the town’s website: https://www.cityquitman.net/

