Barks, Bags, Bingo held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization hosted a successful fundraiser Saturday night.

East Mississippi Animal Rescue hosted their Barks, Bags, and Bingo tonight. All funds that were raised tonight will go towards paying for the care of all the animals in their shelter. We spoke to one member of the animal rescue and she said that this gives them a great chance to reach out to the community to help find animals new homes.

“We are very excited with how many people we had turn out tonight, especially with the weather. Of course, with the pandemic going on you never know what your crowds are going to look like. But we’ve had a good turnout and we’re very excited about it. This is one of the great things about events like tonight. It gives us the opportunity to talk to the community and maybe we can find an adopter or a volunteer or a foster,” said treasurer Keri Allen.

If you are interested in adopting from East Mississippi Animal Rescue, you can visit their location from 8am to 5pm during the weekdays

