Dawgs beat the Rebels at home 78-60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi state bulldogs needed a win at home for revenge against Ole Miss for earlier in the year and they got it as the Bulldogs won 78-60.

The Hump was packed with roaring MSU fans to see this old rivalry. Mississippi State started the game off with a band as Garrison Brooks kept making shot after shot. Brooks finished the night with 17 points and four rebounds.

The game went back and forth throughout the first half before MSU found their footing and went on a 15-0 run to end the game.

“I thought the second half was the best basketball we played in a quite a while,” Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland said. “Especially on the defensive end. To hold them to 33 percent after the way they scored on us so easily in the first half at 62 percent,” coach Howland said.

“I felt we had had momentum in the second half and we were in the locker room talking about how hard we had to come out in the second half,” Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar said. “We took it personal from the last game and I feel we did it the right way. We played tougher, we played aggressive, and we played together at the end too,” Molinar said.

History was made by Iverson Molinar as the Junior crossed over 1,000 career points.

On the other side for Ole Miss, they have been riddled with injuries and are currently on a four game losing streak. With this huge loss at home to Mississippi State, it brings the Rebels to 9-9 for the season.

“I’m proud of our team’s effort,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “In the second half I thought we had great looks, good finishing balls, points in the paint, points off turnovers, our inability to take care of the ball and we couldn’t guard them around the goal,” coach Davis said.

“I think Ole Miss is a very good team and I think that they are very well coached,” coach Howland said. “They’ve been through the injury situation, two starters are out. Yet they’ve still had Auburn down 14 so I’m very happy that we got the win,” he said.

The Bulldogs get a big confidence boost for this win as they get ready to face another ranked opponent in the Kentucky Wildcats. The Rebels will return home to face a tough Florida Gators team.

