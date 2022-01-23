Advertisement

Gradual warming trend begins Sunday

Gradual warming begins
Gradual warming begins(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Frigid temperatures will return for tonight as we sit under clear skies. Temperatures will fall below freezing shortly after sunset tonight. We’ll fall all the way down back into the lower 20′s and upper teens. The sunshine sticks with us for tomorrow as well and we’ll warm up nicely into the lower 50′s for an afternoon high. Temperatures will end up in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s into Monday morning.

We start to see more clouds moving in for Monday afternoon ahead of our next chance of rain. We could start to see showers moving through Monday night where they’ll linger through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50′s for Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will linger for Wednesday and we’ll be slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 40′s and lows in the 30′s. Clouds will be slow to break up as we go through Thursday and Friday. A slight chance of rain looks possible for Friday with highs in the lower 50′s.

