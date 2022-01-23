Advertisement

Meridian Mayor reveals city’s 2022 goals

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian city council members discussed their 2022 plans for their wards. Now, Mayor Jimmie Smith reveals his goals for the city.

Mayor Smith said the Sela Ward Parkway is looking to be one of the biggest projects the city has worked on that will change the way people enter the city. Paving bad roads, rebuilding the Frank Cochran Center, raising city employees’ pay, getting a Starbucks, and other new businesses are Smith’s goals for this year. He said many of these projects should begin this year.

“We got some good things that are coming, I believe. I think once it happens the community will be pleased with what we did. I think it’s going to work out real well. I feel very positive about it,” said Mayor Smith.

Smith said his main goal as mayor is to make Meridian attractive for companies to create jobs here.

