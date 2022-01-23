Remembering Civil Rights Activist Dr. Charles Johnson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Charles Johnson’s funeral was held at Fitkin’s Memorial Church of The Nazarene where he pastored there for 61 years. Family, friends, and the many people he impacted were present to remember a great civil rights leader in their community.

It was a sad day for Meridian as we lost a prominent man who gave so much to his community. Dr. Johnson may have left us, but his impact on people will stay forever.

Many showed up at Dr. Johnson’s funeral. But many people that I interviewed didn’t shed tears of sadness but remembered their encounters with him.

“My heart was very broken because he was one of the great leaders in Meridian, MS. When I was very young, we went to his church Nazarene. This is his second church, but I remember his first church by Westland Elementary School. We were going there visiting as a child growing up,” said participant Brenda Hopson.

Brenda Hopson shares a memory of Dr. Johnson that she will never forget.

“I can remember it was back in 1976. I was about 12 or 11 years old. We were trying to save the old Harris building, and we marched from Westland Elementary School to Harris High to save the old building. That would stay in my heart forever because like I say I remember that growing up as a child,” said Hopson.

“It was his magnetic personality that drew me to him and his passion for his faith. But not only that it was his passion for justice,” said participant Gerald Hudson.

Gerald Hudson shares his encounter with Dr. Johnson in 1996.

“I was asked that next MLK holiday to do the “I Have a Dream Speech”. As I was sitting in my chair preparing to do the speech Dr. Johnson was sitting next to me on my right. He indicated to me at that moment that you are sitting where Martin Luther King sat in this church Historic First Union Baptist Church which was my home church,” said Hudson.

The general manager of Enterprise Funeral home said she remembers her first time meeting Dr. Johnson.

“I was introduced to Dr. Johnson through my father James Bishop. They worked in Civil rights together for the community of Meridian. They were very implemental as far as getting the citizens what they needed here in Meridian,” said Althea Bishop Pringle.

Dr. Johnson founded the Meridian Action Committee, shared a platform with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, traveled to Philadelphia, Miss., with Dr. King in the wake of the murders of three civil rights workers, and led a march through Meridian following King’s assassination in 1968.

Dr. Johnson died at the age of 83.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.