Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom

Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi and ice skating...two things that are rarely mentioned in the same sentence, until now. The Temple Theater continues bringing in acts from out of state nearly a century after it was built.

“We got a call from Las Vegas about a family show called Circus on Ice. What it will be is exactly the name of it, it will be a circus on the stage and it’ll be on ice. It’s a kid’s show and we’re really happy about that because i think that’s something that we need now to get families back out,” said Temple Theatre owner Roger Smith.

This weekend marks the start of what looks to be a very busy and successful year. The theater has such a renowned status nationwide that the acts are reaching out to the theater hoping for a spot, especially now that people are going back out after covid.

“It’s a great theater for gospel shows, so we’ve had a lot of really big gospel shows. So we’re having that, where they’re calling us direct. I think coming out of covid, everyone has got cabin fever a little bit. I think that they want to get out and live,” said Smith.

The Temple Theatre will host the Circus on Ice January 28th, you can visit the theatre’s website to purchase tickets.

