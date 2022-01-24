Crimenet 01_17_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Phillip Cody Smith.

Smith is a 64-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 230 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of failing to register as a sexual offender.

If you know where Smith can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

