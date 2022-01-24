Crimenet 01_24_22
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Nikeshia Dian Chatham.
Chatham is a 34-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 125 pounds.
She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
If you know where Cole can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
