Crimenet 01_24_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Nikeshia Dian Chatham.

Chatham is a 34-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 125 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Cole can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.