Advertisement

Crimenet 01_24_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Nikeshia Dian Chatham.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Nikeshia Dian Chatham.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Nikeshia Dian Chatham.

Chatham is a 34-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 125 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Cole can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of...
$25,000 worth of marijuana seized
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Emmanuel Larone Cole.
Crimenet 01_20_22
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Phillip Cody Smith.
Crimenet 01_17_22
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions