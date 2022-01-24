Fatal accident Saturday morning on I-20

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has confirmed that a fatal car accident took place on 1-20 early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a car accident on I-20 near mile marker 157 west bound at 2:30am Saturday, according to Meridian Police Department. A Buick was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of an 18 wheeler causing the Buick to flip at least five times.

The drive of the Buick was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was a resident of Lauderdale County, and police are not releasing the name of the drive at this time.

