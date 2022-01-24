Advertisement

Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfers to Alabama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama.

Burton played for two seasons in Athens. In 2021, he was the second leading receiver on the team for the Bulldogs, with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns. During his freshman year in 2020, Burton had 404 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Burton had two receptions for 28 yards in the National Championship game against Alabama.

