Graveside services for James Edward Linder, 81, of Butler will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1 P.M. at the Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aliceville with Bro. Doug Blakney officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mr. Linder passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home. He was born October 13, 1940, to Emory Lenoir Linder and Mary Elizabeth Blakney Linder. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and following his military service he went to work at what is now Georgia Pacific. He worked there as a millwright, in maintenance and pipefitting until his retirement.

Mr. Linder loved his family, and his pride and joy were his granddaughters.

Survivors include his daughter, Sonya Linder Anderson of Butler; granddaughters, Hayley Alayne Anderson and Lesleigh Reann Anderson of Butler; brothers, Robert Linder (Patricia) of Wallingford, PA; and George Donald Linder (Mitzi) of Pinson; and sister-in-law, Sue Linder of Yuba, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Lenoir “Dock” Linder and Mary Elizabeth Linder; wife, Martha Annette Gilliam Linder; and brother, Allen Lenoir Linder.

Honorary Pallbearers: Scott Sager, Stanley Norwood, Jerry Belcher, Bobby Wilkinson, Robert “Buddy” Bonner, and Steve Caudle.

Memorials may be made to the Edgar Cemetery Association at 2970 County Rd. 6, Silas, Alabama 36919 or Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery at 4100 Sapps Road, Carrollton, Alabama 35447.

