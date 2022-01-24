Advertisement

Jim Zeigler won’t run for Alabama governor

Zeigler, currently state auditor, said his decision is based on his lack of campaign funds.
AL State Auditor Jim Zeigler. (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
AL State Auditor Jim Zeigler. (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Jim Zeigler has decided not to run for Alabama governor, he revealed on Sunday. Zeigler, currently state auditor, said his decision is based on his lack of campaign funds.

“Even though I get a lot of bang for the buck as a candidate,” Zeigler remarked, “the Governor’s race has attracted a massive amount of money from well-funded challengers. Three candidates alone have already raised in excess of $10 million.

He has only $22,000 on hand, per his statement.

Zeigler hinted he may qualify for another political position.

“Alabama taxpayers need a consistent voice in state government to defend our constitutional rights and fight government overreach.”

Incumbent Kay Ivey, like Zeigler a Republican, is the front-runner in the governor’s race.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of...
$25,000 worth of marijuana seized
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Doing laundry is about to get more expensive
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom

Latest News

Rain moves in tonight
We enjoy one day of 60s before the rain moves in
One man has been arrested in an armed robbery and shooting near the campus of Mississippi State.
Arrests made in shooting near Mississippi State’s campus
Millie, a Jack Russell mix, had gotten away from her owner and was stranded in the mudflats of...
Flying sausages lead dog missing for days to safety
Temple draws Unique acts
Temple Theatre Draws in Unique Acts
Meridian Mayoral Goals
Meridian Mayoral Goals for 2022