Lawmakers sponsor bill to create car tag commemorating Bulldog’s 2021 National Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If lawmakers pass one bill, Mississippi State University fans will be able to celebrate the Bulldogs’ baseball national championship every time they renew their car tags.

Several lawmakers have signed on to sponsor S.B. 2223, which would create a license plate commemorating MSU’s 2021 National Championship in college baseball.

If approved, the tag would cost an additional $30 on top of a customer’s regular car tag fee, with $24 of each sale going to the Mississippi State University Foundation.

One dollar from each sale would go to the Mississippi Burn Care Fund; $2 of each sale would go to the state highway fund and $1 of each sale would go into a special fund created by the state to administer the program governing special license plates.

The bill was authored by Rankin County Sen. Josh Harkins and was co-authored by an additional 18 senators, including Sens. Walter Michel, Joey Fillingane and David Blount.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

