Mega Millions jackpot grows to $396 million

Powerball jackpot increases to $82 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $236,000.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is now up to $396 million while the jackpot for tonight’s...
Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is now up to $396 million while the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has reached $82 million.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are looking up for Mississippi Lottery players, starting with the draw-game jackpots.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is now up to $396 million while the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has reached $82 million. 

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $236,000.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation unveiled a new look to its website. The site features easier to access highlights for draw results, draw schedules, 2nd Chance information and more.

The corporation also announced three new games that will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

  • $2—Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.
  • $3—Bingo: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.09. Win up to $30,000.
  • $5—Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.18. Win up to $100,000.

You can find out more informaiton about the Mississippi Lottery HERE.

