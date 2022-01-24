Graveside services for Milton A. “Mickey” Clark, 85, of the Pleasant Hill Community were Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 P.M. at Brightwater Cemetery with Rev. Derrick Clark, Rev. Joey Gambrell, and Rev. Pike Smith officiating.

Mr. Clark passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born July 28, 1936, in Needham, Alabama, to William A. “Bill” Clark and Lula Mae Manley Clark. He entered the Air Force in 1954, and proudly served his country. Following his military service, Mickey went to work at what is now known as Georgia Pacific in Pennington and retired there as a machine operator after many years of service.

Mickey enjoyed hunting and watching Alabama Crimson Tide Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was an avid fan. Every Friday, he looked forward to going to the Needham Grocery for lunch and visiting with everyone there. It was the highlight of his day, and he always made sure to tell his family who all he got to see there.

He was also very active in his community, diligently helping with whatever needed to be done; especially working in the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

But above all, he cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. His family was his life, but more than anything he loved God with all of his heart and was faithful to his church.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Clark; children, Travis Diamond (Charlotte); Bobby Diamond (Beverly); Janice Brown (Jerry); and Paula Newton (Perry); grandchildren, Shannon Johnson (Jonathon); Candis Covington; Whitt Lee; Brent Lee; Megan Diamond; Amanda Dewald (Randy); and Alison Dahl (Curtis); great grandchildren, Cassie Diamond; Chyan Johnson; Abby Covington; Hayden Covington; Asher Dewald; Ayva Raye Dewald; Bailey Joel Dewald; Zeke Dahl; and Sammy Dahl; brothers, Amos Clark (Sue); Edward Clark (Mary Ann); and Gerald Clark (Janice); and sister, Eloise Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Bill and Lula Mae Clark; his son, Milton Duwayne Clark; his daughter, Shannon Sharpe; brothers, Herman Clark; Bernice Clark; Carlton Clark; and sister, Louise Clark Stine.

Pallbearers: Jerry Brown, Whitt Lee, Brent Lee, Carl Edward Clark, Wade McIlwain, and Robbie Clark.

Honorary Pallbearers: Hugh Bozeman, Gray Mosley, Terry McIlwain, Joe Knight, Randy Lee, Billy Ray Turner, and Jesse Paul Wallace.

