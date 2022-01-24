Advertisement

Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map...
Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map as debate over a different version is held in the Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that redraws the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts to account for changes in population.

His spokeswoman says the Republican governor signed it Monday.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.

The plan expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population the previous decade.

But it does so in a way that the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, did not want.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of...
$25,000 worth of marijuana seized
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Latest News

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street has volatile swings to open 2022
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
ALDOT established an annual program, setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share...
Sumter Co. Road 42 paved due to Rebuild Alabama Act
ADPH said the vaccines do not contain the live virus and cannot infect you with COVID-19.
ADPH discusses booster shots, common vaccine misconceptions