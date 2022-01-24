Mrs. Donna Kay Stephens Knight

Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Stephens Knight will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Jack Giles officiating. Interment rites will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Knight, age 68, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Donna is survived by her husband, Robert Clayton Knight; children, Christy Day and Krystal Robertson (Brad); grandchildren, Caleb Carpenter, Alex Day (Gabby), Seth Day, Braydn Warren, Kadence Robertson, Blakely Robertson, and Kollins Robertson; great-grandchildren, Brooks Day and Cash Carpenter; siblings, William Stephens, Jr. and Glenda Seigler (Wade); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mrs. Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Carpenter; parents, William and Ruth Stephens; and her father and mother-in-law, William and Christine Knight.

Pallbearers will be Travis Knight, Justin Knight, Brad Stephens, Alex Day, Seth Day, Braydn Warren, Caleb Carpenter, and Brad Robertson.

In addition to flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

