Outside Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Lee Hodges Ball will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth United Methodist Church (Lawn), Meridian with Rev. Eugene Bogan officiating. Burial services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Ball, 82, of Meridian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence. Viewing: Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

