Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 years

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 15 years, coming in at No. 24.

The Rebels are 17-2 and 7-0 on the road.

They get a huge test Thursday with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll.

Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five.

