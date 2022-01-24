Advertisement

Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 years

Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston...
Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tennessee won 70-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 15 years, coming in at No. 24.

The Rebels are 17-2 and 7-0 on the road.

They get a huge test Thursday with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll.

Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five.

