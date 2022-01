REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Reform are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead on Sunday.

Reform Police Chief Richard Black says this happened on 5th Street SW. So far, no one is in custody as this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

