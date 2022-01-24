Rain arrives tonight, falls through Tuesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will fall across East Mississippi and West Alabama tonight. The rain will pick up between 7 PM and 10 PM and fall through the night. The rain will be light, mostly, and severe thunderstorms are unlikely.

Tonight rain will increase after 7 PM. Occasional cloudy breaks are possible. The low temperature by morning will be near 40 degrees. Tuesday will start with lingering rain. The rain will end by 9-10 AM, and the rest of the day will be cloudy. The high temperature will be near 51 degrees.

After Tuesday morning, our next chance for rain is on Friday. Right now, this doesn’t look like a big chance for rain. Rather, it looks like most of this rain will pass well south of our area. However, enough of our forecast data suggest at least some potential for rain on Friday, that we’ve added a 20% chance for rain to Friday’s forecast. We will likely trend up or down with time, depending on what trends later forecast data follow.

