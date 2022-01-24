Rain chances return for the work week

Advertisement

By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures won’t be as frigid tonight, only dropping into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with clear skies.

We’ll start to see more clouds moving in throughout the day on Monday ahead of our next chance of rain. Temperatures will climb into the 50′s for an afternoon high with partly cloudy skies. We stay dry through Monday afternoon, but rain chances go up as we get to the overnight hours. The showers will be spotty at first before becoming scattered for Tuesday morning. Temperatures will eventually reach into the lower 50′s for Tuesday afternoon, where we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds.

Wednesday through Friday will all be very similar weather-wise. Temperatures will be hovering around 50° with lows in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Next weekend is looking dry with some more sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

