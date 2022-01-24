Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old New Albany man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old David McGill...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old David McGill Jr. of New Albany, Miss., in Union County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old David McGill Jr. of New Albany, Miss., in Union County.

McGill is described as a white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 21, at about 9:00 p.m. near County Road 107 in Union County, wearing a polo shirt, brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, gray socks, white Nike shoes with a blue Nike swoosh, and a New York Yankees hat.

McGill is believed to be in a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre bearing MS tag UNC4526 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say David McGill Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of David McGill Jr., contact Union County Sheriff’s Office at 662-534-1941.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of...
$25,000 worth of marijuana seized
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 12,000 new cases reported over weekend.
The Mississippi State team poses for photos with the NCAA D-1 Men's Baseball Championship...
Lawmakers sponsor bill to create car tag commemorating Bulldog’s 2021 National Championship
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Reform Police investigating double homicide
Police investigating double homicide in Reform