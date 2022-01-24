Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman

(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 47-year-old Jackson woman.

Monique Green is described as a black woman around five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, January 18, Green was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Maclean Road in Hinds County, wearing a blue and black jacket, gray pants, and gray boots.

Family members say Green suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Green’s whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

