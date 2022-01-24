String of vehicle thefts under investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police were investigating a string of vehicle thefts within the past week to ten days. Two were taken Jan. 19 from New South Ford on North Frontage Road after suspects got in through a back door and were able to access the key box. A 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 2021 Ford F250 King Ranch were taken.

Two more were stolen Jan. 17, one on Willow Bend Drive and another in the 100 block of North Hills Street. Another was stolen Sunday in the 2400 block of 4th Street.

If you have any information about who may have committed these crimes, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477. If you have information about the vehicles, you may also contact the dispatch center at 601-484-6845, or 911.

