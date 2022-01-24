Sumter Co. Road 42 paved due to Rebuild Alabama Act

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A newly paved road in West Alabama has gotten many residents excited. County Road 42 is the first in the county to be paved under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Alabama Department of Transportation established the program, setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

Driving on bad roads and bridges can be an uncomfortable ride and can even damage your car.

“Before this happened, there were so many potholes on the road. We already had a lot of deer in this area. We are already trying to avoid deer. With those potholes on the roads, it made it difficult for a lot of people to get to church. It made it more treacherous,” said Pastor Chris Holcombe of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Holcombe said this was a problem for his congregation for years.

“So, with the road being paved, it is much better, and people are more excited about coming to church. We hope that will encourage them to come back to church,” said Holcombe.

County Road 42 was in need of repair and a team of people in Sumter County were able to secure the funding to make it happen. But it wasn’t cheap.

“$250,000 to get all of 31 different items that are needed in order for a road to get paved. This road is approximately 7.2 miles. We are looking at well over $1.2 million for this particular project,” said Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell.

Bad roads not only affect people but are an issue for law enforcement in answering calls.

“This road is so important to me. Like I said, it is personal. I grew up about a half a mile down County Road 42, so this is my community. This is my home and this is where I grew up. To see the road that has been done and that has been paved like it is, is a joy,” said Sumter County Sheriff Brian Harris.

State Sen. Bobby Singleton said he hopes more paving projects are on the way to Sumter County through the new infrastructure bill.

“We have bridges that are washing out where school buses would come. When you look in these rural areas where creeks are, they swell. They wash out our bridges. We are able to replace them now. In the past, we weren’t able to do that without other federal dollars. Until we get federal dollars down then these communities won’t be able to do that. Now Alabama has stepped up, put her money where her mouth is, decided to fix her own roads, and not just wait for the federal government to come in to do something,” said Singleton.

The Rebuild Alabama Act was passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Ivey in 2019.

