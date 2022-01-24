Advertisement

Trial begins in accuser’s defamation case against Roy Moore

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Jury selection has begun in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14. The trial began Monday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied the accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Corfman said Moore sexually touched her when she was a teen and he was in his 30s. The claim helped derail Moore’s hopes of being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Moore has denied the accusations and countersued Corfman and other accusers for defamation.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested after the Philadelphia Police Department seized $25,000 worth of...
$25,000 worth of marijuana seized
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre starting new year off with a boom
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street has volatile swings to open 2022
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
School bus falls in street after asphalt caves in, children OK
ALDOT established an annual program, setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share...
Sumter Co. Road 42 paved due to Rebuild Alabama Act