Wall Street has volatile swings to open 2022

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK

It was a roller coaster day on Wall Street with stocks plunging early in the day as much as a thousand points before a big rally this afternoon.

The markets have been pretty volatile as we enter the new year, especially on the down side, but local financial advisor Gary James says that’s not a surprise with the feds raising the interest rates and tension between Russia and the Ukraine.

He also says the ups and downs on Wall Street are healthy for the market and long term investors.

“If you’re a long time investor, and that’s the hardest part of what we do is getting people to realize hopefully I’m not dying tomorrow.” said James, of Summit Wealth Management. “We don’t know how to plan for that day. Most people, even if they’re older hope to do what? Leave money to kids and grandkids often. So most people’s time frames are longer that they really think about so these cycles are very normal. They’re very good. they’re great buying opportunities and certainly not a time to start selling out. don’t sell out when it’s cheap.”

After that sharp decline Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to close at a gain of 99 points.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

